The Orlando Magic, Markelle Fultz included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 111-106 win over the Knicks (his most recent action) Fultz posted 10 points and eight assists.

We're going to look at Fultz's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.0 17.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.9 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.8 PRA 25.5 23.7 28 PR 19.5 18 21.2 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Markelle Fultz has made 5.8 shots per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

Fultz's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.0 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1.

The Nets give up 112.7 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.3 assists per game, the Nets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2022 20 5 2 3 0 2 1

