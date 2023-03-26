The Orlando Magic (31-43) will host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Stats Insights

  • This season, the Magic have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.
  • Orlando is 22-21 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
  • The Magic score only one fewer point per game (111.7) than the Nets give up (112.7).
  • Orlando is 22-15 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Magic have performed better in home games this season, scoring 114.4 points per game, compared to 108.9 per game away from home.
  • Orlando is surrendering 115.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.4.
  • When playing at home, the Magic are making 0.8 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (10.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (33.2%).

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jonathan Isaac Out Hamstring
Franz Wagner Questionable Ankle
Jalen Suggs Questionable Concussion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.