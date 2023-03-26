The Orlando Magic (31-43) will host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Magic vs. Nets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have knocked down.

Orlando is 22-21 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.

The Magic score only one fewer point per game (111.7) than the Nets give up (112.7).

Orlando is 22-15 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic have performed better in home games this season, scoring 114.4 points per game, compared to 108.9 per game away from home.

Orlando is surrendering 115.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.4.

When playing at home, the Magic are making 0.8 more treys per game (11.1) than in away games (10.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in road games (33.2%).

Magic Injuries