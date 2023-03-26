The Orlando Magic (31-43) host the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) after winning three home games in a row. The Magic are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and YES
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -2.5 225.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 of 74 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.
  • The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 226, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Magic's ATS record is 40-33-0 this season.
  • This season, Orlando has won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Orlando has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The Magic have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Magic vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 37 50% 111.7 225.2 114.3 227 225.4
Nets 35 47.3% 113.5 225.2 112.7 227 226.6

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • The Magic have a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over seven times.
  • In home games, Orlando sports a worse record against the spread (19-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-16-0).
  • The 111.7 points per game the Magic average are only one fewer point than the Nets allow (112.7).
  • Orlando is 27-9 against the spread and 22-15 overall when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Splits

Magic and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 40-33 3-7 37-37
Nets 40-34 18-9 34-40

Magic vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Nets
111.7
Points Scored (PG)
 113.5
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
27-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-11
22-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-10
114.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
27-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-12
25-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-9

