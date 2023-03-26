Magic vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (31-43) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Brooklyn Nets (40-34). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and YES.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and YES
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Magic (-1)
|225.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Magic (-1.5)
|225.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Magic (-1.5)
|225.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Magic (-2.5)
|225.5
|-135
|+115
Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Magic have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 111.7 points per game to rank 26th in the league while allowing 114.3 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA) and have a -193 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets score 113.5 points per game (19th in NBA) and allow 112.7 (11th in league) for a +58 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams are scoring 225.2 points per game between them, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 227 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando is 40-31-3 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn is 39-34-1 ATS this season.
Magic and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Nets
|+35000
|+15000
|-1587
