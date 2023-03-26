Gary Harris and his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Harris, in his most recent time out, had nine points and two steals in a 111-106 win over the Knicks.

Let's look at Harris' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.7 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.0 1.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 11.9 11.9 PR 11.5 10.7 10.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.6



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Gary Harris has made 3.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Harris' opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1.

On defense, the Nets have given up 112.7 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Nets allow 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nets are third in the league, allowing 23.3 per game.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Gary Harris vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 36 19 4 3 4 2 1

