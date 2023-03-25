The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Herro put up 22 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 127-120 win against the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Herro, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.2 19.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.5 Assists 3.5 4.3 3.8 PRA 28.5 30.1 28.5 PR 24.5 25.8 24.7 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.1



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Tyler Herro has made 7.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 8.1 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per contest.

The Nets give up 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Nets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.3 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 38 24 4 2 5 0 0

