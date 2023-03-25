This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (34-0) and the No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins (27-9) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 2:00 PM.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins score an average of 70.5 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 50.6 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 50.6 points, UCLA is 22-8.
  • South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Gamecocks put up 81.0 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up.
  • When South Carolina puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 28-0.
  • UCLA is 21-8 when giving up fewer than 81.0 points.
  • The Gamecocks are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bruins concede to opponents (39.2%).
  • The Bruins' 39.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/5/2023 Tennessee W 74-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Norfolk State W 72-40 Colonial Life Arena
3/19/2023 South Florida W 76-45 Colonial Life Arena
3/25/2023 UCLA - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/5/2023 Washington State L 65-61 Michelob ULTRA Arena
3/18/2023 Sacramento State W 67-45 Pauley Pavilion
3/20/2023 Oklahoma W 82-73 Pauley Pavilion
3/25/2023 South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

