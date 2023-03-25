The Boston Bruins (55-11-5), winners of five games in a row, will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6) -- who've lost three straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN to watch as the Bruins and the Lightning meet.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Lightning vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/26/2023 Lightning Bruins 3-2 TB 11/29/2022 Bruins Lightning 3-1 BOS 11/21/2022 Lightning Bruins 5-3 BOS

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.1 goals per game (226 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 249 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 73 29 72 101 84 50 100% Brayden Point 73 44 38 82 40 47 51.5% Steven Stamkos 72 30 44 74 51 24 53.9% Brandon Hagel 73 27 32 59 41 84 28.8% Alex Killorn 73 22 32 54 51 37 100%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 150 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 267 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players