Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Nets - March 25
Bam Adebayo and Spencer Dinwiddie are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (40-34) play the Brooklyn Nets (39-34) at FTX Arena.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nets
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Heat's Last Game
The Heat were victorious in their most recent game versus the Knicks, 127-120, on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler was their top scorer with 35 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|2
|Tyler Herro
|22
|3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Gabe Vincent
|19
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo paces the Heat at 9.3 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 3.3 assists and 21.0 points.
- Tyler Herro averages 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).
- Max Strus averages 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 34.0% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Caleb Martin is posting 10.0 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27.2
|6.7
|5.6
|1.6
|0.5
|0.7
|Bam Adebayo
|19.8
|7.2
|3.6
|1.1
|1.3
|0.0
|Tyler Herro
|19.2
|5.5
|3.8
|0.4
|0.1
|3.1
|Caleb Martin
|9.0
|3.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.5
|1.1
|Max Strus
|9.1
|2.0
|2.1
|0.5
|0.1
|2.1
