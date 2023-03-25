How to Watch the Heat vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) on March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena.
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Miami has a 21-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
- The Heat put up 109.3 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nets give up.
- When Miami totals more than 112.9 points, it is 18-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are averaging 111 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
- Miami gives up 109.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 109.9 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Heat have fared better in home games this year, making 11.8 threes per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Nose
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
