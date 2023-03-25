Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) are underdogs (+6) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-34) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs on BSSUN and YES.
Heat vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and YES
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Nets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Nets' .534 ATS win percentage (39-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .365 mark (27-43-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 22.2% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 6 or more (75%).
- Miami's games have gone over the total 45.9% of the time this season (34 out of 74), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (33 out of 73).
- The Heat have a .630 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-20) this season, higher than the .353 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (12-22).
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is scoring just 109.3 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been giving them a nice lift, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.7 points per game.
- The Heat rank 23rd in the NBA with 23.6 assists per contest.
- The Heat rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 11.7 treys per game (18th-ranked in league).
- Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers and 40.3% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 69.9% are two-pointers and 30.1% are three-pointers.
