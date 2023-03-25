When the Kansas State Wildcats and Florida Atlantic Owls play in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its previous game, Florida Atlantic defeated Tennessee on Thursday, 62-55. Its leading scorer was Davis with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 15 6 1 0 0 0 Nicholas Boyd 12 8 2 0 0 2 Michael Forrest 11 0 0 0 0 3

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis leads the Owls in scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (1.5), and averages 5.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Alijah Martin gets the Owls 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Vladislav Goldin is the Owls' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he posts 10.2 points and 0.4 assists.

Nicholas Boyd is the Owls' top assist man (2.6 per game), and he contributes 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Bryan Greenlee is posting 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 41.3% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)