Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) squaring off with the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:09 PM.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-2.5)
|143.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-2)
|144.5
|-130
|+110
Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Kansas State has covered 23 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total 19 out of 35 times this season.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- With odds of +1800, Florida Atlantic has been given a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.
