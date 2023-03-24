On Friday at T-Mobile Center, the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) meet at 7:15 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Miami vs. Houston

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Miami's Last Game

Miami was victorious in its previous game against Indiana, 85-69, on Sunday. Isaiah Wong starred with 27 points, plus eight boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (10.1 per game), and he contributes 13.4 points and 1.2 assists.

Jordan Miller is putting up 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

Nijel Pack is posting 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Wooga Poplar gives the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)