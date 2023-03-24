Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (30-6) and the Miami Hurricanes (21-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad taking home the win. Game time is at TBA on March 24.
The Hurricanes enter this contest on the heels of a 70-68 victory against Indiana on Monday.
Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 70, Miami (FL) 62
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- The Hurricanes' best win this season came in a 70-68 victory over the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 20.
- The Hurricanes have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 24th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.
- Miami (FL) has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20
- 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9
- 62-61 over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on March 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game, 76th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 170th in college basketball.
- In conference play, Miami (FL) is averaging fewer points (67.3 per game) than it is overall (70.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Hurricanes average 74.8 points per game. Away, they average 65.9.
- At home, Miami (FL) concedes 60.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 68.3.
- The Hurricanes are posting 65.3 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 5.2 fewer points than their average for the season (70.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.