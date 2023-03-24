How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 15 Princeton Tigers (23-8) ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (23-12) on Friday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS.
Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: TBS
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 41st.
- The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers give up.
- Creighton has a 17-6 record when putting up more than 67.9 points.
Princeton Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- This season, Princeton has a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 279th.
- The Tigers average seven more points per game (75.5) than the Bluejays allow their opponents to score (68.5).
- When Princeton allows fewer than 76.7 points, it is 17-4.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Creighton has fared better in home games this year, posting 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, the Bluejays are giving up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in away games (70.6).
- In home games, Creighton is sinking 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).
Princeton Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Princeton scores 81.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 72.4.
- At home, the Tigers give up 71.6 points per game. Away, they give up 66.5.
- Beyond the arc, Princeton knocks down fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35%) as well.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|W 72-63
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Baylor
|W 85-76
|Ball Arena
|3/24/2023
|Princeton
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/12/2023
|Yale
|W 74-65
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/16/2023
|Arizona
|W 59-55
|Golden 1 Center
|3/18/2023
|Missouri
|W 78-63
|Golden 1 Center
|3/24/2023
|Creighton
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
