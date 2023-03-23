The Orlando Magic (30-43) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the New York Knicks (42-32) on Thursday, March 23 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic's last outing on Tuesday ended in a 122-112 victory against the Wizards. Gary Harris scored 22 points in the Magic's win, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5 Jalen Suggs SG Out Concussion 9.7 2.9 3.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Hand), Mitchell Robinson: Questionable (Knee)

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

Magic Season Insights

The Magic score an average of 111.7 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Orlando is 22-15 when it scores more than 112.8 points.

The Magic are averaging 117.6 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 111.7.

Orlando knocks down 2.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0.

The Magic score 109.4 points per 100 possessions (27th in league), while conceding 111.9 points per 100 possessions (15th in NBA).

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 227.5

