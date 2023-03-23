Magic vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (42-32) face the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.
Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 32 of 73 games this season.
- Orlando's games this season have had an average of 226.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- Orlando has a 39-33-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have come away with 23 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Orlando has won 18 of its 46 games, or 39.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Orlando has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Magic vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|35
|47.3%
|115.4
|227.1
|112.8
|227.2
|224.7
|Magic
|32
|43.8%
|111.7
|227.1
|114.4
|227.2
|225.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Seven of the Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Orlando has had better results away (21-16-0) than at home (18-17-0).
- The Magic's 111.7 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 27-9 against the spread and 22-15 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Magic vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|41-33
|12-10
|39-35
|Magic
|39-33
|29-17
|37-36
Magic vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Magic
|115.4
|111.7
|13
|26
|23-18
|27-9
|25-16
|22-15
|112.8
|114.4
|11
|17
|31-4
|30-12
|31-4
|26-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.