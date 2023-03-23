On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-32) play the Orlando Magic (30-43) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Magic Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-3.5) 228 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-3.5) 228.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-3.5) 229.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-2.5) 229.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per contest (11th in the league).
  • The Magic are being outscored by 2.7 points per game, with a -198 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 114.4 per outing (17th in league).
  • The two teams average 227.1 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams give up 227.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • New York has covered 41 times in 74 chances against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has put together a 39-31-3 ATS record so far this year.

Magic and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Magic +100000 +90000 -
Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000

