On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-32) play the Orlando Magic (30-43) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per contest (11th in the league).

The Magic are being outscored by 2.7 points per game, with a -198 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 114.4 per outing (17th in league).

The two teams average 227.1 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 227.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New York has covered 41 times in 74 chances against the spread this season.

Orlando has put together a 39-31-3 ATS record so far this year.

Magic and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.