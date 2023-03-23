Magic vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks (42-32) face the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG.
Magic vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 116 - Magic 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (228)
- The Knicks sport a 41-32-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-31-3 mark from the Magic.
- New York (12-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Orlando (28-14-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (62.2%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (52.7% of the time) than Orlando (50.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 23-12, a better mark than the Magic have recorded (23-34) as moneyline underdogs.
Magic Performance Insights
- Offensively, Orlando is the fifth-worst team in the league (111.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 17th (114.4 points conceded per game).
- With 23 assists per game, the Magic are fifth-worst in the league.
- The Magic are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- In 2022-23, Orlando has taken 64.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of Orlando's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.2% have been 3-pointers.
