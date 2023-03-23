The New York Knicks (42-32) face the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG.

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Magic 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Under (228)



The Knicks sport a 41-32-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-31-3 mark from the Magic.

New York (12-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Orlando (28-14-3) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (62.2%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, New York does it more often (52.7% of the time) than Orlando (50.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 23-12, a better mark than the Magic have recorded (23-34) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively, Orlando is the fifth-worst team in the league (111.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 17th (114.4 points conceded per game).

With 23 assists per game, the Magic are fifth-worst in the league.

The Magic are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.6 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

In 2022-23, Orlando has taken 64.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.8% of Orlando's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.2% have been 3-pointers.

