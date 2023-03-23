Thursday's contest between the Clemson Lady Tigers (19-15) and the Florida Gators (18-14) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Clemson squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 23.

The Gators enter this game after an 80-63 win over Wake Forest on Monday.

Florida vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Florida vs. Clemson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Clemson 71, Florida 63

Florida Schedule Analysis

  • The Gators' signature win of the season came in an 81-77 victory on February 23 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings.
  • The Gators have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.
  • Florida has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 41) on February 23
  • 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 11
  • 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 68) on November 24
  • 61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 70) on February 26
  • 77-73 over Houston (No. 72) on November 26

Florida Performance Insights

  • The Gators score 69.3 points per game (98th in college basketball) and give up 68.5 (281st in college basketball) for a +25 scoring differential overall.
  • In SEC action, Florida has averaged 5.4 fewer points (63.9) than overall (69.3) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Gators are scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (63).
  • At home, Florida gives up 64.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 72.6.
  • The Gators are putting up 63.3 points per game over their past 10 games, which is six fewer points than their average for the season (69.3).

