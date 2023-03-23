A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:00 PM on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 90th.

The Owls' 78.4 points per game are 20.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 18-0 when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic averages 82.1 points per game at home, and 75.9 away.

The Owls allow 64.2 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.

Florida Atlantic sinks more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).

