Cole Anthony and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Anthony, in his most recent game (March 21 win against the Wizards) produced 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Let's break down Anthony's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 14.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.3 PRA 24.5 21.1 22.9 PR 19.5 17.2 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Cole Anthony has made 4.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.9% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Anthony's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1.

The Knicks concede 112.8 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks allow 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 24.9 per game.

The Knicks give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Cole Anthony vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 21 9 3 1 1 0 0 10/24/2022 29 14 4 4 0 0 1

