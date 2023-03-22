The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, match up versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 112-100 win over the Pistons, Love tallied 12 points and eight rebounds.

Below we will dive into Love's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 8.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 5.7 Assists -- 1.9 1.6 PRA -- 16.9 15.5 PR 13.5 15 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 112.6 points per game.

Conceding 42.5 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 24.8 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

