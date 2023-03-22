Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (39-34) and the New York Knicks (42-31) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson as players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Heat beat the Pistons 112-100. With 26 points, Jimmy Butler was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 26 4 10 1 0 0 Bam Adebayo 22 10 5 0 3 0 Tyler Herro 19 6 4 0 0 3

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces his squad in rebounds per contest (9.4), and also averages 21.1 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro puts up 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (10th in league).

Max Strus puts up 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin averages 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 7.1 5.2 1.4 0.5 0.6 Bam Adebayo 20.1 6.9 3.7 1.1 1.4 0 Tyler Herro 19.9 6 4 0.5 0.1 3.2 Caleb Martin 9.9 3.5 1.6 0.8 0.5 1.2 Kevin Love 7.3 5.2 1.5 0.3 0.1 1.3

