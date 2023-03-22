How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (39-34) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Miami is 23-11 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The 109 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (112.6).
- When Miami totals more than 112.6 points, it is 17-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are posting 110.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
- Miami is surrendering 109.2 points per game this year at home, which is 0.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (109.9).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Heat have played worse in home games this year, making 11.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 11.7 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.5% clip in away games.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Nose
|Kyle Lowry
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
