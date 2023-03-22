The Miami Heat (39-34) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Miami is 23-11 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The 109 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (112.6).

When Miami totals more than 112.6 points, it is 17-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are posting 110.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Miami is surrendering 109.2 points per game this year at home, which is 0.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (109.9).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Heat have played worse in home games this year, making 11.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 11.7 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.5% clip in away games.

Heat Injuries