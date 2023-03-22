The Miami Heat (39-34) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • Miami is 23-11 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
  • The 109 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (112.6).
  • When Miami totals more than 112.6 points, it is 17-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat are posting 110.5 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.
  • Miami is surrendering 109.2 points per game this year at home, which is 0.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (109.9).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, the Heat have played worse in home games this year, making 11.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 11.7 away from home. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.5% clip in away games.

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cody Zeller Out Nose
Kyle Lowry Questionable Knee
Caleb Martin Questionable Knee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.