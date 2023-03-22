Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (39-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) after winning three home games in a row. The Heat are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|222.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 27 of 73 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.
- Miami has an average point total of 218.5 in its matchups this year, four fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 26-47-0 record against the spread.
- Miami has won 32, or 62.7%, of the 51 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Miami has won 30 of its 47 games, or 63.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 55.6% chance to win.
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|27
|37%
|109
|224.4
|109.5
|222.1
|219.5
|Knicks
|43
|58.9%
|115.4
|224.4
|112.6
|222.1
|224.7
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 11 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.
- The Heat put up 109 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Knicks give up.
- Miami is 11-14 against the spread and 17-8 overall when scoring more than 112.6 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|26-47
|17-36
|34-39
|Knicks
|41-32
|22-17
|38-35
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109
|115.4
|30
|13
|11-14
|30-18
|17-8
|31-17
|109.5
|112.6
|2
|11
|23-32
|27-1
|35-20
|27-1
