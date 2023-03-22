The Miami Heat (39-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) after winning three home games in a row. The Heat are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 222.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 27 of 73 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.

Miami has an average point total of 218.5 in its matchups this year, four fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 26-47-0 record against the spread.

Miami has won 32, or 62.7%, of the 51 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Miami has won 30 of its 47 games, or 63.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 55.6% chance to win.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Knicks Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 27 37% 109 224.4 109.5 222.1 219.5 Knicks 43 58.9% 115.4 224.4 112.6 222.1 224.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 11 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.

The Heat put up 109 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Knicks give up.

Miami is 11-14 against the spread and 17-8 overall when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 26-47 17-36 34-39 Knicks 41-32 22-17 38-35

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Knicks 109 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 11-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-18 17-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 109.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-1 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-1

