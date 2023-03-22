The Miami Heat (39-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) after winning three home games in a row. The Heat are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 222.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • In 27 of 73 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.
  • Miami has an average point total of 218.5 in its matchups this year, four fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 26-47-0 record against the spread.
  • Miami has won 32, or 62.7%, of the 51 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Miami has won 30 of its 47 games, or 63.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 55.6% chance to win.

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Knicks Total Facts
Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 27 37% 109 224.4 109.5 222.1 219.5
Knicks 43 58.9% 115.4 224.4 112.6 222.1 224.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Heat have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 11 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 36 road games.
  • The Heat put up 109 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Knicks give up.
  • Miami is 11-14 against the spread and 17-8 overall when scoring more than 112.6 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 26-47 17-36 34-39
Knicks 41-32 22-17 38-35

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Knicks
109
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
11-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-18
17-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-17
109.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.6
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
23-32
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-1
35-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-1

