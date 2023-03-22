Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (39-34) are just 2-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (42-31) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and MSG.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (224.5)
- The Heat (26-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 35.6% of the time, 20.6% less often than the Knicks (41-31-1) this season.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 28.3% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 2 or more (59.4%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents do it more often (52.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (45.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 33-20, a better mark than the Knicks have posted (19-19) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109 points per game, it has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.5 points per game.
- So far this season, the Heat rank 24th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.5 per game.
- The Heat, who are 17th in the league with 11.7 made threes per game, are shooting just 33.8% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the NBA.
- So far this year, Miami has taken 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.4% from three-point land (30% of the team's baskets).
