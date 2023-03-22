The Miami Heat (39-34) are just 2-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (42-31) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and MSG.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG

BSSUN and MSG Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)

Knicks (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



The Heat (26-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 35.6% of the time, 20.6% less often than the Knicks (41-31-1) this season.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 28.3% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 2 or more (59.4%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents do it more often (52.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (45.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 33-20, a better mark than the Knicks have posted (19-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109 points per game, it has had to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by ceding 109.5 points per game.

So far this season, the Heat rank 24th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.5 per game.

The Heat, who are 17th in the league with 11.7 made threes per game, are shooting just 33.8% from three-point land, which is third-worst in the NBA.

So far this year, Miami has taken 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.4% from three-point land (30% of the team's baskets).

