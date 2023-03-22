The Miami Heat (39-34), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the New York Knicks (42-31).

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG

BSSUN and MSG Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat average 109 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.5 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a -36 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks put up 115.4 points per game (13th in league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +202 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 222.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 26-43-4 ATS this season.

New York has won 41 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.

Heat and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +9000 +3500 -900 Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000

