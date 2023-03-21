The Orlando Magic, Markelle Fultz included, take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Fultz, in his most recent game, had 12 points and 10 assists in a 111-105 loss to the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Fultz, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.0 17.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.4 PRA 26.5 23.8 28.4 PR 20.5 18.1 22 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Wizards

Fultz has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 9.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA, allowing 113.5 points per game.

The Wizards are the 12th-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are eighth in the league, giving up 24.3 per contest.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 29 23 5 8 3 0 1 12/30/2022 26 12 7 6 1 0 3

