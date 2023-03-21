The Orlando Magic (29-43) and the Washington Wizards (32-39) play in a game bookmakers have posted as a pick 'em at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-DC.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

BSFL and NBCS-DC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: - Wizards 114 - Magic 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 0)

Wizards (+ 0) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Magic have covered the spread more often than the Wizards this year, sporting an ATS record of 38-31-3, compared to the 32-37-2 record of the Wizards.

Orlando (5-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 0 points or more this season (33.3%) than Washington (20-24-2) does as a 0+-point underdog (43.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents don't do it as often (47.9% of the time) as Orlando and its opponents (50%).

The Magic have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-9) this season while the Wizards have a .356 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-29).

Magic Performance Insights

Orlando has struggled to score points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 111.5 points per game. It has played better on defense, ranking 17th by allowing 114.4 points per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Magic are putting up just 22.9 dimes per game (fourth-worst in league).

While the Magic rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.6 (fourth-worst), they rank 25th in the league with a 34.5% three-point percentage.

Orlando has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 73.8% are two-pointers and 26.2% are three-pointers.

