The Washington Wizards (32-39) travel in Southeast Division play versus the Orlando Magic (29-43) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these clubs this year.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Wizards vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

BSFL and NBCS-DC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Wizards score 112.8 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (16th in the league) for a -51 scoring differential overall.

The Magic's -208 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.5 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 114.4 per contest (17th in league).

These teams are scoring 224.3 points per game between them, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 227.9 combined points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington has covered 33 times in 71 games with a spread this season.

Orlando has covered 38 times in 72 matchups with a spread this year.

Magic and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Wizards +100000 +70000 +1000

