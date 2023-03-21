Magic vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (29-43) host the Washington Wizards (32-39) at Amway Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 224.5.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-1.5
|224.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Orlando's outings this year is 226.0, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Magic are 39-33-0 against the spread this season.
- Orlando has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won six (42.9%) of those contests.
- This season, Orlando has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|37
|51.4%
|111.5
|224.3
|114.4
|227.9
|225.4
|Wizards
|36
|50.7%
|112.8
|224.3
|113.5
|227.9
|226.0
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Magic's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- At home, Orlando has a worse record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-16-0).
- The Magic record 111.5 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 113.5 the Wizards allow.
- Orlando has a 21-8 record against the spread and a 17-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.5 points.
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|39-33
|5-10
|36-36
|Wizards
|34-37
|22-23
|36-35
Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Magic
|Wizards
|111.5
|112.8
|26
|22
|21-8
|21-12
|17-12
|20-13
|114.4
|113.5
|17
|16
|24-10
|24-5
|21-13
|25-4
