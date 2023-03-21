Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (29-43) host the Washington Wizards (32-39) at Amway Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 224.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In 37 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 combined points.

The average point total in Orlando's outings this year is 226.0, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Magic are 39-33-0 against the spread this season.

Orlando has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won six (42.9%) of those contests.

This season, Orlando has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 37 51.4% 111.5 224.3 114.4 227.9 225.4 Wizards 36 50.7% 112.8 224.3 113.5 227.9 226.0

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 contests.

Seven of Magic's last 10 games have gone over the total.

At home, Orlando has a worse record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-16-0).

The Magic record 111.5 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 113.5 the Wizards allow.

Orlando has a 21-8 record against the spread and a 17-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 39-33 5-10 36-36 Wizards 34-37 22-23 36-35

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Wizards 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 21-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-12 17-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-13 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 24-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-5 21-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-4

