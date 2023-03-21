Lightning vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) will attempt to stop a five-game home losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) on March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS.
Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-260)
|Canadiens (+220)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have gone 37-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Tampa Bay has a 9-1 record (winning 90.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -260 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 72.2%.
- In 37 of 71 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Lightning vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|245 (4th)
|Goals
|194 (27th)
|216 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|260 (29th)
|62 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|45 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (32nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lightning with DraftKings.
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay hit the over five times.
- The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Lightning's 245 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Lightning have allowed 216 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
- The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +29.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.