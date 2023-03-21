The Montreal Canadiens (27-37-6) will try to stop a five-game home losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-23-6) on March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS.

The Lightning have put up a 5-4-1 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 30 total goals (seven power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.2%) while allowing 32 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-255)

Lightning (-255) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.9)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 42-23-6 overall and 8-6-14 in overtime games.

Tampa Bay has 22 points (9-4-4) in the 17 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored at least three goals in 53 games (41-7-5, 87 points).

In the 29 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 37 points after finishing 17-9-3.

In the 40 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 25-11-4 (54 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 16-12-2 to record 34 points.

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.71 28th 13th 32.1 Shots 27.4 30th 16th 31.2 Shots Allowed 34.1 29th 3rd 25.3% Power Play % 16.7% 28th 15th 79.7% Penalty Kill % 71.9% 31st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS

ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.