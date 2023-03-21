The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 111-105 loss to the Lakers (his most recent action) Wagner posted 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.7 18.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.8 PRA 25.5 26.2 25.9 PR 21.5 22.7 22.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Wizards

Wagner is responsible for taking 16.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.1 per game.

He's put up 4.6 threes per game, or 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.5 points per game.

The Wizards allow 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 12th in the league.

Allowing 24.3 assists per game, the Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Franz Wagner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 27 20 4 1 1 0 0 12/30/2022 38 28 4 8 1 0 2

