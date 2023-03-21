Cole Anthony Player Prop Bets: Magic vs. Wizards - March 21
Cole Anthony's Orlando Magic take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Anthony, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|12.6
|16.0
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.6
|4.8
|Assists
|3.5
|3.9
|3.2
|PRA
|22.5
|21.1
|24
|PR
|18.5
|17.2
|20.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.2
|1.7
Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Wizards
- Anthony is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.
- He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.
- The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.5 points per game.
- Conceding 42.6 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Wizards are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 24.3 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per game.
Cole Anthony vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/21/2023
|22
|6
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
