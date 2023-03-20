The No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (29-6) will attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) on Monday at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, tipping off at 7:00 PM.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

FGCU vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 77.9 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.4 points, FGCU is 28-2.
  • Villanova has a 25-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.
  • The Wildcats average 14.8 more points per game (70.8) than the Eagles allow (56).
  • Villanova has a 25-3 record when putting up more than 56 points.
  • FGCU has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 44.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles shoot 43.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 Austin Peay W 51-34 Alico Arena
3/11/2023 Liberty W 84-60 Alico Arena
3/18/2023 Washington State W 74-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
3/20/2023 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

