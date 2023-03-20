FGCU vs. Villanova Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (29-6) and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) matching up at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Eagles are coming off of a 74-63 victory over Washington State in their last outing on Saturday.
FGCU vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
FGCU vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 70, FGCU 62
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came against the Washington State Cougars, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 23). The Eagles took home the 74-63 win at a neutral site on March 18.
- The Wildcats have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
- FGCU has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-63 over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on March 18
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 93) on December 18
- 84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on March 11
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on January 2
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 116) on November 20
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +789 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and are giving up 56 per outing to rank 20th in college basketball.
- In conference action, FGCU is putting up more points (82.1 per game) than it is overall (77.9) in 2022-23.
- The Eagles are scoring fewer points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (82).
- FGCU gives up 51.7 points per game at home, and 57.4 on the road.
- Over their past 10 games, the Eagles are tallying 73.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 77.9.
