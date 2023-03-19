The Stetson Hatters (17-13) and the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) play at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Stetson Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 17 of Stetson's 29 games with a set total.

The Hatters have a 15-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Stetson has been more successful against the spread than Milwaukee this year, putting up an ATS record of 15-9-0, compared to the 15-14-0 mark of Milwaukee.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 76.6 154.9 73.3 147.1 140.3 Milwaukee 78.3 154.9 73.8 147.1 146.6

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

Stetson is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seven of Hatters' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Hatters record just 2.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Panthers allow (73.8).

Stetson has an 11-3 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 15-9-0 17-7-0 Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits

Stetson Milwaukee 9-3 Home Record 15-3 7-9 Away Record 6-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

