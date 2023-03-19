How to Watch the South Florida vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) on Sunday at 1:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ABC
South Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks allow.
- When it scores more than 50.8 points, South Florida is 26-4.
- South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Gamecocks average 21.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Bulls allow (59.5).
- When South Carolina scores more than 59.5 points, it is 28-0.
- When South Florida allows fewer than 81.2 points, it is 25-4.
- The Gamecocks are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (38.8%).
- The Bulls shoot 42.8% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Gamecocks allow.
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 85-55
|Fifth Third Arena
|3/7/2023
|Wichita State
|L 65-53
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Marquette
|W 67-65
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
