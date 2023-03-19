The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) take on the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena.

Miami vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TNT

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 40.6% the Hoosiers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami has a 22-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 141st.

The Hurricanes score 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (68.2).

Miami is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Miami is averaging 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).

At home the Hurricanes are conceding 72.9 points per game, 3.9 more than they are away (69).

Miami drains more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Miami Schedule