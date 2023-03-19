Miami vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup.
Miami vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Miami vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-1.5)
|147.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-2)
|148
|-130
|+110
Miami vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Miami is 18-14-0 ATS this season.
- The Hurricanes have covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Indiana has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games this season have hit the over.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +7000, which is the 68th-biggest change in the country.
- Miami's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.
