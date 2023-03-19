Sunday's 6:00 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (38-34) and the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at Little Caesars Arena features the Heat's Jimmy Butler as a player to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Heat's Last Game

The Heat lost their previous game to the Bulls, 113-99, on Saturday. Butler led the way with 24 points, and also had seven boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 7 1 0 0 0 Bam Adebayo 23 7 4 2 0 0 Max Strus 20 3 4 0 0 5

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is tops on the Heat at 9.3 rebounds per game, while also posting 3.3 assists and 21 points.

Tyler Herro averages 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (10th in league).

Max Strus is averaging 11.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Caleb Martin posts 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 26 7 4.5 1.4 0.5 0.6 Bam Adebayo 19.9 6.7 3.4 1.2 1.1 0 Tyler Herro 19.1 5.5 4.2 0.5 0.1 3 Caleb Martin 9.2 3 1.3 0.6 0.5 1.1 Max Strus 9.3 2.2 2.4 0.3 0.1 2

