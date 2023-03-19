The Miami Heat (38-34) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-55) on March 19, 2023.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Miami is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 20th.

The Heat put up 109 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons allow.

Miami has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have fared better in home games this year, averaging 110.5 points per game, compared to 107.3 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Miami is surrendering 109.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 110.2.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Heat have fared worse in home games this year, draining 11.6 treys per game, compared to 11.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.5% clip away from home.

Heat Injuries