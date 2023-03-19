Heat vs. Pistons Injury Report Today - March 19
The Miami Heat (38-34) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Detroit Pistons (16-55) on Sunday, March 19 at Little Caesars Arena, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.
Last time out, the Heat lost 113-99 to the Bulls on Saturday. Jimmy Butler totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Nose
|4.7
|3.5
|0.6
|Kyle Lowry
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|11.9
|4.2
|5.2
|Nikola Jovic
|PF
|Out
|Back
|5.5
|2.1
|0.7
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Marvin Bagley III: Out (Ankle), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), R.J. Hampton: Questionable (Back), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Out (Hip)
Heat vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat record 9.6 fewer points per game (109) than the Pistons allow (118.6).
- Miami is 9-3 when scoring more than 118.6 points.
- The Heat's offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 115.2 points per contest compared to the 109 they've averaged this year.
- Miami hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.2).
- The Heat record 109.5 points per 100 possessions (26th in the league), while allowing 110 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).
Heat vs. Pistons Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-10
|218
