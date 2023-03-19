The Miami Heat (38-34) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Detroit Pistons (16-55) on Sunday, March 19 at Little Caesars Arena, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Heat lost 113-99 to the Bulls on Saturday. Jimmy Butler totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and one assist for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Nose 4.7 3.5 0.6 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.9 4.2 5.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Marvin Bagley III: Out (Ankle), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), R.J. Hampton: Questionable (Back), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Out (Hip)

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Heat Season Insights

The Heat record 9.6 fewer points per game (109) than the Pistons allow (118.6).

Miami is 9-3 when scoring more than 118.6 points.

The Heat's offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 115.2 points per contest compared to the 109 they've averaged this year.

Miami hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.2).

The Heat record 109.5 points per 100 possessions (26th in the league), while allowing 110 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -10 218

