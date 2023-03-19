The Miami Heat (38-34) take on the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -7.5 216.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 40 times.

Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 218.6, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 25-47-0 this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 31, or 62%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Heat have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 40 55.6% 109 220.1 109.7 228.3 219.5 Pistons 51 71.8% 111.1 220.1 118.6 228.3 227.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 11 times in 37 home games, and 14 times in 35 road games.

The Heat average 109 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.

Miami is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Heat and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 25-47 3-9 34-38 Pistons 32-39 20-20 36-35

Heat vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Pistons 109 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 7-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-16 9-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-25 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 20-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-1 29-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-6

