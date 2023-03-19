The Miami Heat (38-34) take on the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -7.5 216.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 40 times.
  • Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 218.6, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat's ATS record is 25-47-0 this season.
  • Miami has entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 31, or 62%, of those games.
  • Miami has a record of 7-2, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Heat have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Heat vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 40 55.6% 109 220.1 109.7 228.3 219.5
Pistons 51 71.8% 111.1 220.1 118.6 228.3 227.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat are 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total seven times.
  • Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering 11 times in 37 home games, and 14 times in 35 road games.
  • The Heat average 109 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.
  • Miami is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Heat and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 25-47 3-9 34-38
Pistons 32-39 20-20 36-35

Heat vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Pistons
109
Points Scored (PG)
 111.1
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
7-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-16
9-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-25
109.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
20-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-1
29-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-6

