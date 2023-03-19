The Miami Heat (38-34) play the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as double-digit, 10-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Pistons Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 115 - Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Pistons

  • Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Over (218)
  • The Heat (25-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 34.7% of the time, nine% less often than the Pistons (31-39-1) this season.
  • Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 10-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 10 or more 47.6% of the time.
  • When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (45.8% of the time) than Detroit (50.7%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 14-53, while the Heat are 32-20 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Heat Performance Insights

  • Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.7 points per game.
  • The Heat rank 24th in the NBA with 23.4 dimes per contest.
  • The Heat rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 11.7 threes per game (17th-ranked in league).
  • This season, Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.3% three-pointers (29.9% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.