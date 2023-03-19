The Miami Heat (38-34) play the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as double-digit, 10-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN

BSDET and BSSUN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Heat vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 10)

Pistons (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (218)



The Heat (25-43-4 ATS) have covered the spread 34.7% of the time, nine% less often than the Pistons (31-39-1) this season.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 10-point favorite or more this season, while Detroit covers as an underdog of 10 or more 47.6% of the time.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (45.8% of the time) than Detroit (50.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 14-53, while the Heat are 32-20 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 109 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.7 points per game.

The Heat rank 24th in the NBA with 23.4 dimes per contest.

The Heat rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 11.7 threes per game (17th-ranked in league).

This season, Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers, accounting for 70.1% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.3% three-pointers (29.9% of the team's baskets).

