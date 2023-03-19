Heat vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Miami Heat (38-34) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-10)
|218
|-450
|+360
|BetMGM
|Heat (-9.5)
|218.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Heat (-10)
|218.5
|-450
|+350
|Tipico
|Heat (-9.5)
|-
|-550
|+425
Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 (second in the league) for a -48 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons' -534 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.1 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (29th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 228.3 points per game combined, 10.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has put together a 25-43-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Detroit has covered 31 times in 71 games with a spread this year.
Heat and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+9000
|+2800
|-649
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
