On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Miami Heat (38-34) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN

BSDET and BSSUN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 (second in the league) for a -48 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons' -534 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.1 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (29th in league).

The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 228.3 points per game combined, 10.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has put together a 25-43-4 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has covered 31 times in 71 games with a spread this year.

Heat and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +9000 +2800 -649 Pistons - - -

