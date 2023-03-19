On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Miami Heat (38-34) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-10) 218 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-9.5) 218.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-10) 218.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-9.5) - -550 +425 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 (second in the league) for a -48 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pistons' -534 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.1 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 118.6 per outing (29th in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 228.3 points per game combined, 10.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami has put together a 25-43-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Detroit has covered 31 times in 71 games with a spread this year.

Heat and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Heat +9000 +2800 -649
Pistons - - -

