The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are 15.5-point favorites as they look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round East Region bracket matchup against the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:45 PM on truTV. The over/under is 145 in the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Florida Atlantic -15.5 145

Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

  • The Owls have a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has been at least a -1224 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 92.4% chance of a victory for the Owls.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson is 15-18-1 against the spread this year.
  • The Knights have a win-loss record of 1-2 with odds of +775 or worse this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Fairleigh Dickinson has an 11.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145 % of Games Over 145 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Florida Atlantic 14 42.4% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1
Fairleigh Dickinson 21 61.8% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Owls have gone over the total five times.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Knights have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • The 78.4 points per game the Owls put up are just 4.3 more points than the Knights give up (74.1).
  • Florida Atlantic is 13-6 against the spread and 20-1 overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.
  • The Knights score an average of 77.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls give up.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 2-0 17-16-0
Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 2-1 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson
17-0 Home Record 10-5
11-3 Away Record 8-9
10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1
9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0
82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5
75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7
8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0
9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

